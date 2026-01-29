Board Meeting 18 May 2026 1 May 2026

GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results and recommendation of dividend if any Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.05.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2026 18 Mar 2026

Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. March 18, 2026, have, inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s. Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Firm Registration no. AAA7677), as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29.

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 28, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter and period ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 3, 2025 Intimation of Capacity addition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 18 Jul 2025

GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025. Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2025 19 Jun 2025