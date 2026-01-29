|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2026
|1 May 2026
|GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results and recommendation of dividend if any Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2026
|18 Mar 2026
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. March 18, 2026, have, inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s. Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Firm Registration no. AAA7677), as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|21 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 28, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|24 Oct 2025
|GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter and period ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 3, 2025 Intimation of Capacity addition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2025
|18 Jul 2025
|GE Vernova T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025. Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2025
|19 Jun 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.