Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, today i.e., Monday, 18th March, 2024 at their meeting, inter-alia considered and approved convening the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th April, 2024, subject to the confirmation of the independent chairman, to be appointed by the Honble NCLT in place of Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, IRS (Retd.), who was appointed by the Honble NCLT (Mumbai Bench) vide its order dated 5th March 2024 but has indicated his unwillingness for the same. Please take the above on records and oblige Respected Sir/Madam, 1. The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing and shall be moderated from the registered office of the Company at Plot E-1, Road No. 7, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, 400604. The copy of the Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your perusal. 2. Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2022-23, is being sent to the shareholders through emails. Shareholders who have registered their email ids are sent the above documents through email. Please take note of the above and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding Notice of 62nd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 12th April, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. The Notice was published in Business Standard (English Daily) and Navakal (Marathi daily) (including e-editions) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that: 1. The 62nd AGM will be convened on 12th April, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. via video conference to be moderated from the registered office of the Company at Plot No. E-1, Road No. 7, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, 400604. 2. The Notice has already been sent by email to members whose email IDs were registered with the Company on 15th March, 2024. 3. The cut-off date for book closure is on 5th April, 2024. 4. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 6th April, 2024 to 12th April, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. 5. The e-voting will be handled by NSDL commencing on 9th April, 2024 at 10 A.M. till 11th April, 2024 at 5 P.M. Please take the above on records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024) AGM 12/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) This is to inform you that GEE Limited (the Company) has successfully convened its 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM(IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in compliance with all the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and in accordance with the Circulars issued by MCA & SEBI. the Company provided remote e-voting facility at the AGM to its members in respect of business to be transacted at the AGM. With respect to the 62nd AGM please find enclosed the following: a) Summary of proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached and marked as Annexure-I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the the Voting Results and Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer, dated 14th April, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.geelimited.com. The AGM concluded at 5:45 P.M. (IST) and thereafter the e-voting window was kept open for 30 minutes from the time of closure of the meeting. Please take the above on records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.04.2024)