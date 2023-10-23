|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Oct 2023
|16 Nov 2023
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Global Surfaces Limited will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. EGM 16/11/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.10.2023) Proceedings of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 Voting Result and Scrutinizers report of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2023) Voting Results Under Regulatin 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regultions, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023)
