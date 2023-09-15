Dear Sir / Madam, Attaching herewith the Notice along with Annexures of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 15th September 2023 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly take the same into your record. For Hybrid Financial Services Limited K Chandramouli Company Secretary Dear Sir, Attaching herewith outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of our members held on today, Friday 15th September 2023 for your record For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Whole Time Director and Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/09/2023) Dear Sir, Attaching herewith the Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of our Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 15th September 2023 for your record Thanking You For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Whole Time Director and Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2023) Dear Sir, Please refer to your Email dated 6th April 2024 regarding Conclusion Time of EGM not mentioned in our earlier submission dated 15th September 2023 at 2:46:12 PM. So, we resubmit the same herewith by mentioning the conclusion time of EGM. Kindly acknowledge For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Company secretary Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024)