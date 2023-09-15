iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd EGM

12.86
(-2.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:01 PM

Hybrid Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Aug 202315 Sep 2023
Dear Sir / Madam, Attaching herewith the Notice along with Annexures of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 15th September 2023 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly take the same into your record. For Hybrid Financial Services Limited K Chandramouli Company Secretary Dear Sir, Attaching herewith outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of our members held on today, Friday 15th September 2023 for your record For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Whole Time Director and Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/09/2023) Dear Sir, Attaching herewith the Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of our Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 15th September 2023 for your record Thanking You For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Whole Time Director and Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2023) Dear Sir, Please refer to your Email dated 6th April 2024 regarding Conclusion Time of EGM not mentioned in our earlier submission dated 15th September 2023 at 2:46:12 PM. So, we resubmit the same herewith by mentioning the conclusion time of EGM. Kindly acknowledge For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Company secretary Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024)

Hybrid Financial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hybrid Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.