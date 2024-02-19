iifl-logo-icon 1
154.64
(0.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Feb 202421 Mar 2024
COM 21/03/2024 Please find attached herewith notice of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company being convened as per the directions provided in the Orders of the Honble National Company Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) in the matter of the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pious Engineering Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Indo Amines Limited (Transferee Company) and with their respective shareholders and creditors on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024) Please find attached the letter of intimation - Receipt of Revised Order from NCLT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) held on 21st march, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) held on 21st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
EGM9 Jan 20246 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed herewith update on Scheme of Amalgamation.

