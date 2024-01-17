|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the Notice of the Annual Genral Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-2024, Scheduled on Monday, the 30th Day of September 2024 at 12:30 PM at the registered office of the company. The Notice and Annual Report are also being uploaded on the website of the company at http://www.inertiasteel.com/
