Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Board Meeting

4.25
(4.94%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Integra Tele. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 20238 Aug 2023
Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended on 30/06/2023 Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today at the Corporate Office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023 along with limited review report issued by statutory auditors of the Company. Pursunant to provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, company has approved unaudited financials results for quarter ended on 30/06/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2023)

