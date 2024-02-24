The Board propose to hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company on Monday 18t March, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. and the meeting will be conducted through VC/OAVM, as per the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) regulation, 2018. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company is to be held on 18 March 2024 at 2:00 pm through VC/OAVM EGM to be held on 18 March 2024 at 2:00 pm through VC. Attached herewith Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Newspaper advertisemnt (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WAS HELD TODAY. ATTACHED EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. THE EGM WAS HELD TODAY THROUGH VC. ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT ATTACHED HEREWITH VOTING RESULTS OF EGM DATED 18-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)