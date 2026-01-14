The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India, etc.
The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.
The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space.
The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest
Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)
Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.
Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.
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