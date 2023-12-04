iifl-logo-icon 1
J D Orgochem Ltd EGM

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

J D Orgochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM20 Nov 202321 Dec 2023
Notice of meeting of Equity Shareholders of JD Orgochem Limited to be held on Thursday, 21st December, 2023 at 2.00 P.M. (IST) pursuant to the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai Bench Intimation of Record date Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Addendum is being issued in continuation to the Original Notice for the NCLT convened meeting of Equity shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st December, 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Publication of Addendum to the Notice dated 20th November, 2023 for the NCLT convened meeting of the Equity shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Summary of proceedings of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of JD Orgochem Limited convened on Thurday, 21st December, 2023 pursuant to the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) Consolidated Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023) Revised Consolidated Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023)

