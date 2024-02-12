iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Board Meeting

May 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Effective date of the Scheme Intimation of Record Date
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
JAYSYNTH DYESTUFF (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 301, Sumer Kendra, P. B. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 inter - alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report issued by M/s. AHJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

