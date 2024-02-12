|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Effective date of the Scheme Intimation of Record Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|JAYSYNTH DYESTUFF (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 301, Sumer Kendra, P. B. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 inter - alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report issued by M/s. AHJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.