In continuation of our letter dated 23.06.2023; we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 30.06.2023, has inter-alia, transacted the following business(s): 1. 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 21st day of August, 2023 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Facility. 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books would remain close from 15.08.2023 upto the date of Annual General Meeting i.e. 21.08.2023. JCT Limited has intimated that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014(as amended), the Company has fixed 14th August, 2023 as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the members to cast their vote by electronic means and e-Voting during the 74th AGM scheduled to be held on Monday, 21st August, 2023 through VC/OAVM Facility (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.07.2023) JCT Limited has submitted copies of newspaper advertisements in the column of English Daily Business Standard All editions and Punjabi daily Nawan Zamana on 29th August, 2023, both newspapers having electronic editions, regarding e-Voting information of the 74th AGM of the Company in terms of Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 44 and 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we inform you that 74th AGM of the Company concluded today through VC/OAVM facility. The Company provided remote e-Voting facility from 18.08.2023 (9AM) to 20.08.2023 (5 PM) on voting portal of NSDL. The results of remote e-voting and voting during AGM, on resolutions nos. 1 to 4 of Notice of AGM, were approved by the members. The details of voting results and scrutinizer report are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 44 & 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that 74th AGM of Company concluded today through VC/OAVM facility. The results of remote e-Voting and e-Voting during AGM on the resolutions from Item nos. 1 to 4 of Notice of AGM, were approved by the members. The details of voting results and scrutinizer report, as per the requirements of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed in the prescribed format. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2023)