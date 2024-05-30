iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JCT Ltd Board Meeting

1.21
(-4.72%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

JCT CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202431 May 2024
Appointment of Independent Directors, Non Executive Directors and CFO in the Board Meeting dated 30.05.2024
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
JCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial results of the Company and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the half year and 2nd Quarter ended on September 30 2023 for its publication. 2. the appointment of Mr. Gurbir Singh (DIN: 03148569) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Section 149 152 and 161 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. the appointment of Mr. Ronnie Baath (DIN: 02090650) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Section 149 152 and 161 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 4. the reconstitution of the membership of Audit Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. 5. the sale of land and building situated at Hoshiarpur Punjab. 6. the sale of Companys Filament Plant situated at Hoshiarpur Punjab. It is informed that the Audit Committee Meeting scheduled to be held today i.e 07.02.2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 was not held due to absence of quorum due to which the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 could not be recommended to the Board and resultantly the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 could not be approved by the Board in the meeting held today i.e.07.02.2024. Intimation for appointment of Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of the Company wef 07.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

JCT: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JCT Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.