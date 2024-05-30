JCT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial results of the Company and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the half year and 2nd Quarter ended on September 30 2023 for its publication. 2. the appointment of Mr. Gurbir Singh (DIN: 03148569) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Section 149 152 and 161 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. the appointment of Mr. Ronnie Baath (DIN: 02090650) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Section 149 152 and 161 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 4. the reconstitution of the membership of Audit Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. 5. the sale of land and building situated at Hoshiarpur Punjab. 6. the sale of Companys Filament Plant situated at Hoshiarpur Punjab. It is informed that the Audit Committee Meeting scheduled to be held today i.e 07.02.2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 was not held due to absence of quorum due to which the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 could not be recommended to the Board and resultantly the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2023 could not be approved by the Board in the meeting held today i.e.07.02.2024. Intimation for appointment of Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of the Company wef 07.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)