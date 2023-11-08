|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2023
|31 Oct 2023
|JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Adoption of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 along with Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2023 has been revised to 09/11/2023 The Monitoring Committee Meeting to be held on 08/11/2023 has been re-scheduled to 09/11/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/11/2023) The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 has not been adopted by the Monitoring Committee in the meeting held today i.e., Thursday, November 09, 2023, due to some unavoidable circumstances. Another meeting will be convened shortly to consider and adopt the said Financial Results of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023)
