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Jindal Steel Ltd AGM

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1,156.3
(-2.12%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jindal Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
AGM 30/08/2025 Summary of Proceedings of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2025)

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