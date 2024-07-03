Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,157.8
Prev. Close₹1,156.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹318.73
Day's High₹1,168.4
Day's Low₹1,156.3
52 Week's High₹1,306.2
52 Week's Low₹882.65
Book Value₹517.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,18,197.61
P/E28.31
EPS40.83
Divi. Yield0.17
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, etc.
The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.
JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel.
The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.
The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
101.18
100.24
100.5
101.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49,661.69
45,393.36
40,456.35
40,259.41
Net Worth
49,762.87
45,493.6
40,556.85
40,360.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33,346.19
26,323.62
17,654.47
14,449.17
yoy growth (%)
26.67
49.1
22.18
4.93
Raw materials
-10,480.52
-11,372.07
-6,837.36
-5,490.99
As % of sales
31.42
43.2
38.72
38
Employee costs
-675.86
-678.67
-525.18
-531.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9,291.03
879.61
-327.76
-1,456.98
Depreciation
-2,243.45
-2,287.08
-1,909.66
-2,043.65
Tax paid
-1,964.91
-261.95
310.17
470.53
Working capital
6,723.44
-2,149.68
-496.86
962.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.67
49.1
22.18
4.93
Op profit growth
125.96
45.41
36.91
18.87
EBIT growth
228.84
69.15
137.99
174.01
Net profit growth
1,058.27
-270.81
-63.34
-30.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
62,083.92
57,876.54
57,958.23
60,504.64
56,840.6
Excise Duty
8,859
8,111.57
7,931.47
7,793.46
5,755.04
Net Sales
53,224.92
49,764.97
50,026.76
52,711.18
51,085.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
328.22
167.51
156.6
837.93
50.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,260.7
|45.07
|3,08,359.52
|2,094
|0
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
202.72
|14.98
|2,53,228.35
|4,659.74
|1.97
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,156.3
|28.31
|1,17,901.78
|-143.48
|0.17
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
183.78
|20.63
|76,001.67
|1,679.51
|1.28
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
665.7
|20.1
|54,762.07
|891.57
|0.6
|10,826.47
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Naveen Jindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shivani Wazir Pasrich
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanika Agnihotri
Independent Non Exe. Director
ROHIT KUMAR
E D & Wholetime Director
Damodar Mittal
E D & Wholetime Director
Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay
O P Jindal Marg,
Haryana - 125005
Tel: 91-1662-222471-84
Website: http://www.jindalsteelpower.com
Email: investorcare@jindalsteel.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) was incorporated on September 28, 1979. The name of the Company has been changed to Jindal Steel Limited from the erstwhile Jindal Steel and Power Limited w.e.f. ...
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Reports by Jindal Steel Ltd
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