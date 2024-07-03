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Jindal Steel Ltd Share Price Live

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1,158.7
(0.21%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,157.8
  • Day's High1,168.4
  • 52 Wk High1,306.2
  • Prev. Close1,156.3
  • Day's Low1,156.3
  • 52 Wk Low 882.65
  • Turnover (lac)318.73
  • P/E28.31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value517.97
  • EPS40.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,18,197.61
  • Div. Yield0.17
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  • Open1,174.4
  • Day's High1,176.4
  • Spot1,157.8
  • Prev. Close1,161.9
  • Day's Low1,160.6
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot625
  • OI(Chg %)16,250 (0.13%)
  • Roll Over%0.14
  • Roll Cost0.86
  • Traded Vol.80,625 (-93.88%)
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Jindal Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹1,157.8

Prev. Close

₹1,156.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹318.73

Day's High

₹1,168.4

Day's Low

₹1,156.3

52 Week's High

₹1,306.2

52 Week's Low

₹882.65

Book Value

₹517.97

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,18,197.61

P/E

28.31

EPS

40.83

Divi. Yield

0.17

Jindal Steel Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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22 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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Jindal Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 13th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, etc.

13 Aug 2025|07:48 AM
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Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

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The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.

16 Jun 2025|11:46 PM
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JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

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JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel.

31 Mar 2025|12:06 PM
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Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

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The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM
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Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

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The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.

22 Oct 2024|01:36 PM
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Jindal Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.90%

Foreign: 4.89%

Indian: 57.80%

Non-Promoter- 28.33%

Institutions: 28.32%

Non-Institutions: 8.72%

Custodian: 0.25%

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Share PriceShare Price

Jindal Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

101.18

100.24

100.5

101.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49,661.69

45,393.36

40,456.35

40,259.41

Net Worth

49,762.87

45,493.6

40,556.85

40,360.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33,346.19

26,323.62

17,654.47

14,449.17

yoy growth (%)

26.67

49.1

22.18

4.93

Raw materials

-10,480.52

-11,372.07

-6,837.36

-5,490.99

As % of sales

31.42

43.2

38.72

38

Employee costs

-675.86

-678.67

-525.18

-531.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9,291.03

879.61

-327.76

-1,456.98

Depreciation

-2,243.45

-2,287.08

-1,909.66

-2,043.65

Tax paid

-1,964.91

-261.95

310.17

470.53

Working capital

6,723.44

-2,149.68

-496.86

962.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.67

49.1

22.18

4.93

Op profit growth

125.96

45.41

36.91

18.87

EBIT growth

228.84

69.15

137.99

174.01

Net profit growth

1,058.27

-270.81

-63.34

-30.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

62,083.92

57,876.54

57,958.23

60,504.64

56,840.6

Excise Duty

8,859

8,111.57

7,931.47

7,793.46

5,755.04

Net Sales

53,224.92

49,764.97

50,026.76

52,711.18

51,085.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

328.22

167.51

156.6

837.93

50.36

Jindal Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,260.7

45.073,08,359.522,094034,783350.03

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

202.72

14.982,53,228.354,659.741.9737,916.21137.54

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,156.3

28.311,17,901.78-143.480.1715,935.07520.83

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

183.78

20.6376,001.671,679.511.2830,813.45140.89

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

665.7

20.154,762.07891.570.610,826.47228.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Naveen Jindal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shivani Wazir Pasrich

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kanika Agnihotri

Independent Non Exe. Director

ROHIT KUMAR

E D & Wholetime Director

Damodar Mittal

E D & Wholetime Director

Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

O P Jindal Marg,

Haryana - 125005

Tel: 91-1662-222471-84

Website: http://www.jindalsteelpower.com

Email: investorcare@jindalsteel.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) was incorporated on September 28, 1979. The name of the Company has been changed to Jindal Steel Limited from the erstwhile Jindal Steel and Power Limited w.e.f. ...
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Reports by Jindal Steel Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Steel Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1158.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Steel Ltd is ₹118197.61 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Steel Ltd is 28.31 and 2.22 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Steel Ltd is ₹882.65 and ₹1306.2 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Jindal Steel Ltd?

Jindal Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.54%, 3 Years at 29.69%, 1 Year at 18.65%, 6 Month at 15.92%, 3 Month at 1.07% and 1 Month at -7.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.69 %
Institutions - 28.33 %
Public - 8.72 %

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