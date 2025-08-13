|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|Audited Results Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter/year ended on March 31, 2026, of the Financial Year 2025-26. Update on board meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.04.2026) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 1, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Results- Financial Results for December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2025
|22 Oct 2025
|Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results both on standalone & consolidated basis for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2025. Appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer of the Company OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 28/10/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2025
|4 Oct 2025
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Quarterly Results-Jindal Steel & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2025 of the Financial Year 2025-26. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2025 Results - Financial Results for June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|16 Jun 2025
|16 Jun 2025
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board if India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, etc.
The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.
JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel.
The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.
The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.
JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
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