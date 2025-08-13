Board Meeting 1 May 2026 22 Apr 2026

Audited Results Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter/year ended on March 31, 2026, of the Financial Year 2025-26. Update on board meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.04.2026) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 1, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Results- Financial Results for December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 22 Oct 2025

Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results both on standalone & consolidated basis for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2025. Appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer of the Company OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 28/10/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2025 4 Oct 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Quarterly Results-Jindal Steel & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2025 of the Financial Year 2025-26. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2025 Results - Financial Results for June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company

Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025