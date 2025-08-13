iifl-logo

Jindal Steel Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1,156.3
(-2.12%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jindal Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 May 202622 Apr 2026
Audited Results Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter/year ended on March 31, 2026, of the Financial Year 2025-26. Update on board meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :27.04.2026) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 1, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.05.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Results- Financial Results for December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.01.2026)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202522 Oct 2025
Jindal Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results both on standalone & consolidated basis for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2025. Appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer of the Company OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 28/10/2025)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20254 Oct 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Quarterly Results-Jindal Steel & Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2025 of the Financial Year 2025-26. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2025 Results - Financial Results for June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company
Board Meeting16 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board if India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Jindal Steel: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, etc.

13 Aug 2025|07:48 AM
Read More
Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

Jindal Steel & Power to Rebrand as Jindal Steel Ltd to Reflect Core Business Focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.

16 Jun 2025|11:46 PM
Read More
JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel.

31 Mar 2025|12:06 PM
Read More
Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM
Read More
Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.

22 Oct 2024|01:36 PM
Read More
Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

25 Jul 2024|11:35 AM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.