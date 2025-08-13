OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON APRIL 30, 2025 Considered and recommended Final Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 @ 200%, i.e., Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other authorities, wherever required