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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, NHPC, etc.
The board has recommended a ₹2 per share dividend, which is now up for shareholder approval.
JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel.
The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.
The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.
JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
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