We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 6:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:45 p.m. has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12.00 (Rupees Twelve only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 8th September, 2023, to Friday, 15th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend, if declared by the Members at the 142nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 15th September, 2023. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2023)