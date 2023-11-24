Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on 16th November 2023, has approved. This is to inform you that the 6th EGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 regarding Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of EGM and Remote e-Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2023) Summary of the Proceedings of 6th EGM of the Company held on 16th December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023) Scrutinizers Report dated 16th December, 2023. Voting Results of 6th EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023)