iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kiduja India Ltd EGM

397.45
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Kiduja India CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Nov 202316 Dec 2023
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on 16th November 2023, has approved. This is to inform you that the 6th EGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 regarding Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of EGM and Remote e-Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2023) Summary of the Proceedings of 6th EGM of the Company held on 16th December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023) Scrutinizers Report dated 16th December, 2023. Voting Results of 6th EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023)

Kiduja India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiduja India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.