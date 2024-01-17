|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Oct 2024
|20 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 20th October, 2024 to Saturday, 26th October, 2024 (both days inclusive).
|BookCloser
|23 Aug 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
|BookCloser
|1 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Soturday, 7th August,2024 to Saturday,24th August, 2024 (both days inclusive).
