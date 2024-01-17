iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Book Closer

41.05
(-2.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Lexus Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser4 Oct 202420 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 20th October, 2024 to Saturday, 26th October, 2024 (both days inclusive).
BookCloser23 Aug 202424 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
BookCloser1 Aug 202417 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Soturday, 7th August,2024 to Saturday,24th August, 2024 (both days inclusive).

Lexus Granito: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.