BookCloser 4 Oct 2024 20 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 20th October, 2024 to Saturday, 26th October, 2024 (both days inclusive).

BookCloser 23 Aug 2024 24 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

BookCloser 1 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024