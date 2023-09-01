|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|0.5
|5
|Final
|In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2023 has transacted the following business: 1) Approved audited standalone results for the quarter and period ended March 31st, 2023; 2) Recommended the payment of 0.50 per equity share as Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be 18.09.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2023)
