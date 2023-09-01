iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Dividend

70.98
(3.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:30 PM

Lotus Eye Hospit CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202318 Sep 202318 Sep 20230.55Final
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2023 has transacted the following business: 1) Approved audited standalone results for the quarter and period ended March 31st, 2023; 2) Recommended the payment of 0.50 per equity share as Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of final dividend shall be 18.09.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2023)

Lotus Eye Hospit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.