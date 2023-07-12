iifl-logo-icon 1
M K Proteins Ltd EGM

8.19
(4.87%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:34 PM

M K Proteins CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Jul 20234 Aug 2023
Pursuant to applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company held the Board meeting today, i.e. July 11, 2023 and inter-alia have considered and approved convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Friday, August 4, 2023 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and also approved the Notice for calling the said EGM. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means The Company published advertisements in Newspapers regarding the EGM of the Company to be held on 4th August 2023 and E-voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2023) Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that an EGM of the members of the Company was held on Friday, 4th August, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. We would like to inform you that all the items of business contained in the said EGM Notice were transacted and passed by the Members through e-voting facility provided to the Shareholders. Please find enclosed the Summary of the proceeding of the EGM of the Company in compliance with Reg. 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. The EGM commenced at 11:02 a.m. and concluded at 11:20 a.m. You are requested to take the same on your record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.08.2023) Pursuant to Reg. 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the details of the e-voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 4th, 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A. Further, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 the Scrutinizers Report dated August 5th, 2023 issued by Mr. RPS Khurana, Practicing Company Secretary is enclosed herewith as Annexure-B. The e-voting results along with the Scrutinizers Report are also available on the Company website www.mkproteins.in. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2023)

