Madhusudan Securities Ltd EGM

26.73
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Madhusudan Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Feb 20246 Mar 2024
With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 6th February, 2024 has considered and approved the following: (As per the attachment) EGM of Equity Shareholders of the Company on 06th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 1st EOGM of the Company. Amended MOA and AOA. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

