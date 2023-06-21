We wish to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at 01.00 p.m. through Video-Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In terms of Regulation 30 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose a copy of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice (Notice) dated 19th June, 2023 together with the Explanatory Statement thereto, seeking approval for change in name of the Company and to appoint Mrs. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Further, Members of the company holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form, as on Thursday, 06th July, 2023 (Cut-off date for eligibility to vote) shall be entitled to vote by electronic means. Pursuant to Regulations 47 and 30 read with Schedule III of Part A of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published on Wednesday, 21st June, 2023 on the Business Standard (English Newspaper: Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai) and Arthik Lipi (Bengali Newspaper) pursuant to Regulations 44(1) & (2), 47(1)(d) of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, as the Company is informing about completion of dispatch of Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and availability of remote e-voting facility to the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2023) We wish to inform that the EOGM of the company was held on Thursday, 13th July, 2023 through Video Conferencing at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 01:37 p.m. In this connection, please find enclosed : 1. Voting result as specified under Regulation 44 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 2. Scrutinizers report dated 14th July, 2023 Pursuant to regulation 44 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we are submitting herewith details regarding the e-voting results of the extra-ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company held on Thursday, 13th July, 2023 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.37 p.m. in the prescribed format. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.07.2023)