With reference to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak (Punjab) and Financial Express (English) on Tuesday, 06.02.2024 in respect of notice of EGM of the company to be held on 28.02.2024 at the registered office of the Company. Pursuant to the provsions of Section 91 of the Gompanies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 26th February, 2024 to 28th February, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the ensuing Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.