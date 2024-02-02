Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maximus International Limited (Company) held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024. Intimation of date of EGM to be held on 24th February, 2024. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Maximus International Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) Newspaper Publication of corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 24th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Summary of proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Maximus International Limited held on Saturday, 24th February, 2024, through video conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Maximus International Limited held as on Saturday, 24th February, 2024 is enclosed in the prescribed format along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)