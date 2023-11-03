|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Oct 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|21 Nov 2023
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of the Company, basis the aforesaid revised financials, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 of Rs. 1/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each to be declared at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend if declared will be paid / dispatched (subject to deduction / withholding of applicable taxes) within the time prescribed under law Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend to the Shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)
