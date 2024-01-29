|Purpose
|Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 20th January 2024 Submission of Notice of EGM to be held on 20th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 03.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024) Submission of Board meeting outcome held on 03.02.2024 Submission of Issue of corrigendum to EGM Notice to be held on 20.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024) Submission of Scrutinizer report for the EGM held on 20.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Submission of revised outcome along with the reason for delayed submission of Proceedings of EGM held on 20th February 2024 at 11.30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/02/2024)
