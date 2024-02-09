iifl-logo-icon 1
New Light Apparels Ltd EGM

Jan 13, 2025

New Light Appare CORPORATE ACTIONS

Outcome of BM The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 05th day of March, 2024 was placed on the table and the same was unanimously approved by the Board. The EOGM will be held on Tuesday, 05th day of March, 2024 at 02:00 P.M at GC-29, Basement, Shivaji Enclave, Raja Garden, New Delhi, India-110027. As Attached In terms of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Pursuant to Clause 42(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, the 27th day of February, 2024 to Tuesday, the 05th day of March, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of first (1s) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (01/2023-24) of the Company. The cut-off date for determining the list of member eligible E-votingfor the EGM isfixed for Tuesday, the 27th day of February 2024. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) The Members are hereby informed for the corrigendum to the EGM Notice for the EGM to be held on 05.03.2024 at 2:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) This is to inform the members that corrigendum to the notice has been issued to update the members on the information as attached in corrigendum to the notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024) The Stock Exchange is informed about the proceedings of EGM held on 05.03.2024 at the registered office of the company under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Submission of the scrutinizer report for the first extra-ordinary general meeting of the company for the financial year ended March 2024. Submission of the voting results pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) Clarification on submission of proceedings of the Extra-ordinary general meeting of New Light Apparels Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024)

