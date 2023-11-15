iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Castings Ltd EGM

664.9
(-0.02%)
Jan 17, 2025

Nitin Castings CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose Announcement Date Meeting Date
EGM 9 Nov 2023 8 Dec 2023
Notice.of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, December 08, 2023 The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Nitin Castings Limited will be held on Friday, December 08, 2023 through VC/ OVAM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 34 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting which is being sent through electronic mode only to the Members of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed copies issued for attention of the shareholders in respect of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 08th December, 2023 at 12.00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.11.2023) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on 08th December, 2023 at 12.00 p.m. through VC Scrutinizers Report issued by Ms. Kala Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary for EOGM held on Friday, 08th December, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Voting results under Reg 44 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 and Scrunitizers Report issued by Ms. kala Agarwal, PCS for EOGM held on 08th Deccember, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023)

