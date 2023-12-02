|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Dec 2023
|27 Dec 2023
|Notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday 27th December 2023 Submission of Copy of Newspaper Advertisement in respect of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and remote E-voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) Gist of Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday 27th, December 2023 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2023) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and voting conducted at the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)
