Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd AGM

32.16
(1.80%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Nuway Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Dec 20236 Dec 2023
AGM 29/12/2023 In compliance with Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, as amended, read with applicable Circulars of the MCA and SEBI, the Annual Report for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 comprising, the standalone financial statements for the FY 2022-23, along with Boards Report, Auditors Report and other document required to be attached thereto and the Notice of the AGM, has been sent to all the members of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s). In compliance of the aforesaid Regulation, a copy of the Annual Report along with the Notice of the AGM for the FY 2022-23, as sent to the shareholders through electronic mode, are attached herewith. Book Closure Intimation of AGM and E-Voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Proceeding of 28th AGM held on 29th December 2023 at 4.00 PM at the Regd. Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)

