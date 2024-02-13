NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13 February 2024 to consider approve and take on records the financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31 December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has inter alia approved the Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31 December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)