Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Board Meeting

32.16
(1.80%)
Nov 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Nuway Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13 February 2024 to consider approve and take on records the financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31 December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has inter alia approved the Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31 December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting12 Dec 20234 Dec 2023
NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2023 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 10 December 2023 to consider approve and take on records the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2023. The Board in its meeting today has approved Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2023 along with other attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/12/2023)

