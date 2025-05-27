iifl-logo
Oriental Infra Trust Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202516 May 2025
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on May 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 May 20251 May 2025
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Postpone of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 10.05.2025)
Board Meeting2 Apr 202527 Mar 2025
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastr. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on April 02, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.04.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Thursday, 13th February, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on February 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.02.2025)
Board Meeting27 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 26, 2024
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OITInfrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on October 16, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Investment and Finance Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

