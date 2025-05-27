|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|16 May 2025
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on May 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2025
|1 May 2025
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Postpone of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 10.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2025
|27 Mar 2025
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastr. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on April 02, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.04.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Thursday, 13th February, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on February 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 26, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OITInfrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on October 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Investment and Finance Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.