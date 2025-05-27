Board Meeting 27 May 2025 16 May 2025

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on May 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 May 2025 1 May 2025

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Postpone of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 14th May, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 10.05.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2025 27 Mar 2025

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastr. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on April 02, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.04.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Thursday, 13th February, 2025. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on February 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 26, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OITInfrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) to be held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024. Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Meeting of the Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Oriental InfraTrust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of OIT Infrastructure Management Limited (the Investment Manager of Oriental InfraTrust ) held on October 16, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024