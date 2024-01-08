|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on saturday, 06 January 2024. The Board decided to convene the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the SEBI Circulars and MCA Circulars issued from time to time, allowing the Companies to hold the General Meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. This is to inform that the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). we are attaching herewith Notice of the EGM and Explanatory Statement thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2024) Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of 01st Extraordinary General Meeting for the Financial year 2023-24 to be held on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, along with E-voting facility and cut-off date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2024) EGM 31/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary general meeting held on 31st January 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Voting results along with scrutiniser report of the 01st Extraordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24 held on Wednesday, 31st January 2024 at 11:30 A.M. thorugh VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) This is to inform you that the shareholders of the company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, approved the appointment of Dr. Shankarappa Nagaraja Vinaya Babu (DIN: 01373832) as Director and Chairman (Non executive & Non Independent Category) of the company. Intimation of Alteration in Object Clause and Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
