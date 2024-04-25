Outcome of the meeting of the board of the directors of the Company We attach herewith a copy of the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Friday, May17, 2024 at 09:30 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers reports. Earlier submission included some typo errors. Outcome of meeting and Voting results result of the EGM held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)