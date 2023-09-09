|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2023
|9 Sep 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.09.2023. The Board meeting commenced at 10.30 am and concluded at 11:30 am. Fixed the Record Date as Friday, 22nd September, 2023 for allotment of shares of Signpost India Limited to the shareholders of the Company in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement of Pressman Advertising Limited with Signpost India Limited as per NCLT orders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.