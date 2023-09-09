Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.09.2023. The Board meeting commenced at 10.30 am and concluded at 11:30 am. Fixed the Record Date as Friday, 22nd September, 2023 for allotment of shares of Signpost India Limited to the shareholders of the Company in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement of Pressman Advertising Limited with Signpost India Limited as per NCLT orders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2023)