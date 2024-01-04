|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04.01.2024. Intimation of Cut-off date for Extra Ordinary General Meeting Intimation of Book-closure and Record Date for Extra Ordinary General Meeting Proceedings of the EGM Held on 31.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024) Revised Proceedings of EGM with reason for delay (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.