Radhe Developers (India) Ltd EGM

2.83
(0.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Radhe Develop. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Jan 202414 Feb 2024
In continuation of our letter dated January 05, 2024 and in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 13th January, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following businesses: Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today on 14th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Radhe Develop.: Related News

No Record Found

