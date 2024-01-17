We wish to inform you that the Register of Members and share transfer books will remain closed from September 13 2024 to September 19 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th AGM of Ramsons Projects Limited to be held on September 19 2024 at 03:00 PM. Further the remote e-voting period for the AGM commences on September 16 2024 at 09:00 AM and ends on September 18 2024 at 05:00 PM.