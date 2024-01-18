|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18.01.2024 2nd CORRIGENDUM to the NOTICE of EGM Item No. 1 shall be read as point (ii) to the ordinary Resolution dealing with alteration of Authorized Share Capital shall be read as (Please refer the attachment) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 06/02/2024) Summary of Proceedings of EGM dated 10.02.2024, EVoting Results and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
