Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd February 2024 - Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on March 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)