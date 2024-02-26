|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Feb 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd February 2024 - Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on March 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
|EGM
|10 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|EGM 01/02/2024 PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.01.2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.