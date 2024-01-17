|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|9 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 03:00 PM IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing e-voting services and VC/OAVM facility for this EGM. The Notice and other details are enclosed herewith. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 03:00 PM> IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Meeting (OAVM). The Book Closure date for the EGM starts from 27th January, 2024 and ends on 02nd February, 2024. The Notice of the EGM and other details are enclosed herewith.
