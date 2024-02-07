|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Submission of Notice of EOGM to be held on 12th February, 2024. Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Explanation to delay in filing of Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting along with the Outcome which was previously filed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.