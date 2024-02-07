iifl-logo-icon 1
Roopshri Resorts Ltd EGM

41
(4.94%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Roopshri Resorts CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
Submission of Notice of EOGM to be held on 12th February, 2024. Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Explanation to delay in filing of Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting along with the Outcome which was previously filed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

