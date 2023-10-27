iifl-logo-icon 1
Rushil Decor Ltd EGM

31.19
(1.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Rushil Decor CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Oct 202318 Nov 2023
Board approval for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 18th November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.10.2023) Newspaper Publication of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2023) Corrigendum to the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2023) Submission of Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Saturday, 18th November, 2023. Submission of scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 18th November, 2023 along with voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023)

