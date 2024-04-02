|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|EGM 29/04/2024 Shareholder Meeting - EGM to be held on 29th April, 2024, EGM Notice has been attached herewith. S. M. Gold Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 intimation of Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Scrutinizer Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
