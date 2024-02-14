This to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday,30th May 2024 to consider and approve the following:- 1. The Board of Directors has adopted the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March,2024 and profit and loss for the said period. 2. The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Manjula Poddar as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. M/s N.R Panchal & Co as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25.