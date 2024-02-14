|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Outcome of board meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September,2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 Oct 2024
|This to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday,30th May 2024 to consider and approve the following:- 1. The Board of Directors has adopted the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March,2024 and profit and loss for the said period. 2. The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Manjula Poddar as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. M/s N.R Panchal & Co as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Sagar Diamonds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly unaudited results for the period ended 30.09.2023
