iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sagar Diamonds Ltd Board Meeting

15.78
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sagar Diamonds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
Outcome of board meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September,2024
Board Meeting30 May 202420 Oct 2024
This to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday,30th May 2024 to consider and approve the following:- 1. The Board of Directors has adopted the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March,2024 and profit and loss for the said period. 2. The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Manjula Poddar as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. M/s N.R Panchal & Co as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25.
Board Meeting14 Feb 202411 Mar 2024
Sagar Diamonds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly unaudited results for the period ended 30.09.2023

Sagar Diamonds: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagar Diamonds Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.