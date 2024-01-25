iifl-logo-icon 1
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd EGM

13.12
(-0.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Salasar Techno CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Jan 202419 Feb 2024
Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, January 25, 2024 have inter-alia considered & approved the Fund Raising of Rs. 8,064 Mn through preferential allotment & other items subject to requisite approvals. Kindly take the same on record. Please find enclosed herewith notice of EGM to be held on February 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024) Please find enclosed herewith corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 19.02.2024. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Please find enclosed herewith copy of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today on 19th February, 2024. Please take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting results & scrutiniser report on the resolutions passed by the members at the EGM held on 19.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Please find enclosed herewith copy of intimation circulated to Companys Shareholders regarding certain changes in Preferential Issue details. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024)

